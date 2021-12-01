Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 87.5% in November

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.94. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.74% and a negative net margin of 285.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.