Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Stock Price Up 1%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

