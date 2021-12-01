Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $43.30. 19,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,074,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

