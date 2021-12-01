Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $47.04 on Monday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

