AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 219208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AT shares. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.69 million and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In other news, Director Roger Dent bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,800.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

