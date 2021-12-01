Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.57. 174,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,256. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

