ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.85

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 20802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.
About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.