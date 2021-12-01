ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.85

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 20802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after buying an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 7,829,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after buying an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

