Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) traded down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 116,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.