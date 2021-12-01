Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.57

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 26423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 835.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 373,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

