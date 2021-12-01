Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accolade by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after buying an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,734,000 after buying an additional 163,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

