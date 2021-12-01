Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.
Shares of ACCD stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $65.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accolade by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after buying an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,734,000 after buying an additional 163,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
