Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAQC remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Accelerate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

