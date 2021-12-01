Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

