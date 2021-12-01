Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,020,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

