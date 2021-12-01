Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 20,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,837.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,855.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,688.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.