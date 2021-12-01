Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000.

VTI stock opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

