Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 7,162 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 71.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

