Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 588 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

