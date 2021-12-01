AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,978. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

