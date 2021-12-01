9,984 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

PDBC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,282. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

