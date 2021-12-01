8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s share price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 33,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,182,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Get 8X8 alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.