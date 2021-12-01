$88.07 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $88.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the lowest is $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 334,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

