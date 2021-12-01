$878.94 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $878.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $801.26 million to $926.65 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,455. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after buying an additional 113,337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.