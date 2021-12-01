8,502 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 116,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

