8,235 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.