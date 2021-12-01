$82.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $82.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.80 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $141.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 561,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,153. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.