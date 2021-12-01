$789.04 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce sales of $789.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

ANET traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $122.64. 102,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,528 shares of company stock worth $213,831,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

