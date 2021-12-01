765 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

