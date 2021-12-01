5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.31 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.89.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

