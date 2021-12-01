$5.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the lowest is $5.37. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.84 to $35.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000.

NYSE ABG traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $161.47. 9,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,422. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

