$5.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post $5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.85.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $225.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.