$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the highest is $5.34 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.87 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,325,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,370,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.