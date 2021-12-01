4J Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.