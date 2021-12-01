4J Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

