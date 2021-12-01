4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,128 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

