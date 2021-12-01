4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 234,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 108.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,220,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

