$488.54 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $488.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.10 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $149.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.76) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 1,593,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $936.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

