3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lessened by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M stock opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

