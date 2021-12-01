3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TGOPY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

