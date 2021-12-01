3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $90,280.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00.

DDD stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 3D Systems by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.