$364.12 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report sales of $364.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

DLB opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $104.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

