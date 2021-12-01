$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.