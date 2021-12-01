$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

