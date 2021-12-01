$29.26 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $29.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.07 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $22.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $97.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.73 million to $98.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.73 million, with estimates ranging from $135.81 million to $165.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 154,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,138. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.75.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

