2,818,530 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,818,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for 2.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.