2,713 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,934 shares during the period. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $255,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,394,980 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.