24,161 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 604,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,982 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.15. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

