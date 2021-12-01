21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.54

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 4777177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

