$214.48 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $214.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,137. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 5,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,038. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

