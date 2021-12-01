$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post $209.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nuvei stock opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

