2,028 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

